Awards night at Nidd Valley Road Runners in Harrogate recognises greatest achievements of the year

The annual event to celebrate the winners of Nidd Valley Road Runners' 2023 championships took place Oakdale Golf Club on Saturday.

In the road championships Laura Francis won the senior woman’s award, Sarah Staiano won female vet, Theresa Olroyd won Super Vet with Sue Ball winning Ultra Vet and Fiona Deacon taking the age adjusted award.

For the men, Adam Kirk won the senior male award, Steve Newbould Male Vet, Martin Luxton, Male Super Vet and Darren Townend taking the Male Age Adjusted award.

The two Evening League awards were won by Sarah Bracher and Nick Smith.

Cross Country awards went to, Laura Francis Female Senior, Amy Shepphard Female Vet, Fiona Deacon Female Super Vet and Female Age adjusted went to Sue Ball.

For the men Adam Kirk won Male Senior, Darren Townend was Male Vet, Male Super Vet Martin Lofthouse and Male Age Adjusted went to Andy Todd.

In the Fell Championship, Amy Shepphard was Female Senior, Emma David Female Vet and Female Age Adjusted went to Debbie Gibson.

Brian Hainsworth won the fell Male Senior with Martin Lofthouse winning Male Vet and Nigel Scaife was Male Age Adjusted winner.

Andy Iddon was the recipient of the most improved runner and Debbie Dilasser most Meritorious.

Nidd Valley Road Runners was formed in 1984 as the “friendly running club” and has a membership base of approximately 50:50, male and female.