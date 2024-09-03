Award-winning outdoor theatre company on the cards for Knaresborough's annual arts festival
Reviewing the show, Knaresborough's John Westmancoat hailed the performance of The Adventures of Dr Dolittle by the award-winning Illyria Outdoor Theatre.
Bursting onto the scene in 1992, Illyria has now produced high-quality outdoor theatre for more than 30 years.
From the beginning, Illyria has delighted audiences across the UK and in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, the United States and Canada.
Attending the outdoor theatre company’s appearance for Feva last month at The Kingfisher Kiosk at Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough, Mr Westmancoat wrote:
"Illyria’s talented troupe of travelling actors served up an early evening treat which was complemented by the delicious outdoor teas and refreshments available from the Kingfisher Kiosk.
Adults and children alike were captivated by the antics of Dr Dolittle and his animal friends as they sailed away from England to help monkeys in distress in Africa, and made their way home again.
"The cast were obviously enjoying themselves and this came across to the audience from the very first song.
"The show’s songs were imaginative, funny, and topical.
"The theme of money and happiness was present throughout family musical which was both comic and thought provoking.
"The actors were beautifully upstaged at times by their ‘animal’ counterparts.
"After a few minutes, you forgot that the animals were large articulated puppets, as their movements and lip-synched dialogue moved the story seamlessly along.
"The outdoor performance was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Knaresborough and was certainly appreciated by everyone present, especially the children.
"For some, it was the first time they had seen theatre like this, and they were enthralled.
"Occasional pantomime-like dialogue, and comic themes in the Pushmipullyu song helped.
"The animals stayed behind after the show to ‘talk’ to the young audience and have their photographs taken with them.
"This was a lovely production which will stay in the audience’s memory a long time.
"Illyria are expected to be at Feva next year.
"Book your tickets as soon as you can. "
Information: https://www.illyria.co.uk/
