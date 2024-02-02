Award-winning Knaresborough choir that prides itself in supporting wellbeing to play charity concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Knot Another Choir has been driven forward by the amazing work of trustees John and Julie Bradbury-Sharp and by the inspirational musical director, Craig Antony Lees.

It has grown from a small group of 30 singers to the choir that exists today with more than 100 members.

The choir prides itself on having a real sense of community, friendship and togetherness.

The award-winning Knot Another Choir who are set to perform a charity concert in their hometown of Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

One member said the group is amazing way to support people’s mental health and wellbeing, particularly for members who are ill or have been recently bereaved.

The next big venture for the choir is taking part in the prestigious Manchester Annual Choral Competition.

But, as a charity themselves, they help to raise money for other charitable organisations including Wellspring, Frank’s Fund, fire engine for the Ukraine Appeal, Knaresborough Foodbank and Resurrected Bites.

A member of the choir, who has recently lost her husband to Pulmonary Fibrosis said that choir had been her lifeline during the last few months.

As a result of this loss, the first concert of 2024 will be to raise money for Asthma+LungUK which offers support and advice to sufferers, while also supporting extensive research to find ways to better treat all of these conditions.

The concert will be held at Trinity Church in Knaresborough on Saturday, February 10 with doors open at 7pm.