Award-winning Harrogate town centre cafe as you've never seen it before

A new era will begin this week for one of Harrogate’s most distinctive independent cafes as it reopens after merging its two businesses.

It was three weeks ago that Baltzersen's cafe closed its doors on Oxford Street for the last time in its original form.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 11, will see it reopen with a new menu, a new layout and a new brand name.

When the cafe was first launched in 2012, it was named after co-owner Paul Rawlinson’s Norwegian grandma Liv Baltzersen.

New vision, new era - Owners Paul and Katie Rawlinson have rejigged and rebranded independent Baltzersen's cafe in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Now to be called Bakeri Baltzersen, it is the result of bringing into the cafe what its sister bakery shop Bakeri has done on the same street since 2019.

Paul Rawlinson explained what the new version of his award-winning business would involve for loyal customers.

"The food menu will disappear and instead be replaced by a larger selection of sandwiches, bakes, salads and other options, “ said Mr Rawlinson.

"It will be back to counter service which, we hope, will allow us to serve guests really quickly whilst we can bring more frequently changing options to keep things fresh both in terms of flavour and food quality.

"There will be a larger counter to display the pastries and breads and also a larger food retail area for our mixture of pantry staples, Scandi treats and other delicious food products from small producers.

"We’re very positive about updating the space and showing the people of Harrogate something new.”

Since it first opened its doors in 2012, Baltzersen’s cafe has been one of the most innovative businesses in the hospitality sector in Harrogate town centre, constantly creating inspiring, high quality menus and seeking to expand.

Baltzersen’s Scandinavian heritage was clear to be seen in original design of cafe space and menu.

The introduction in 2020 of its own bakery at Kettlesing off the A59 added a new wholesale side to the business which has prospered with its high-quality bread and pastries, supplying more than 100 wholesale partners throughout Yorkshire.

The new combined bakery-shop looks like being the start of a new era for this truly Harrogate independent business.