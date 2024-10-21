Award-winning Harrogate restaurant is to close down with 'memories that will last forever'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning restaurant Harrogate is closing down with what its owners describe as a “heavy heart” after six years but the space is shortly to be filled by a new eaterie.

Located on Station Bridge in Harrogate, Saranda Bar and Grill offered a huge selection of authentic Mediterranean, Greek and Albanian cuisine.

In 2021 the independent business was named in a list of the top 15 best independent restaurants in the United Kingdom, according to CoffeeFriend.co.uk.

Now, in an emotional statement posted online, the owners have said farewell.

Speaking from the heart, the statement reveals what a tough decision it was to close the doors at the restaurant,

It reads: "Dear Valued Customers. It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of Saranda Bar and Grill after six wonderful years."This decision was not made lightly, and it comes with a heavy

heart, but it is a necessary step in our journey.

"We want to take this moment to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us on this incredible culinary adventure.

"Over the years, you've become more than just customers; you've become a part of our extended family, and for that, we are profoundly thankful.

"While our doors may be closing, the memories and connections we've made will forever remain a part of our journey

"With heartfelt gratitude and warm regards,

"Leo, Saranda Bar and Grill Management”

The vacant unit at 7 Station Bridge will not be empty for long.

A large sign on the window has announced that a new Italian restaurant is to move in.

Called Leoren’s Pasteria, the newcomer is expected to open shortly.