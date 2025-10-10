Award-winning Harrogate photographer captures Yorkshire’s beauty in new 2026 calendar

By Dominic Brown
Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
An award-winning landscape photographer based in Harrogate has launched her Yorkshire Calendar 2026, showcasing 12 original images from across the county.

Each month features a unique scene by Paula Beaumont captured over all four seasons, from Ribblehead Viaduct under the Northern Lights to wildflower meadows in Swaledale and cherry blossoms in Harrogate.

Paula said: “I wanted to create a calendar that celebrates the wild skies, ancient stone and timeless charm of Yorkshire.

“It’s a way for people to bring a little bit of the Dales and northern landscapes into their homes every day of the year.”

The Yorkshire Calendar 2026 is available now at www.paulabeaumontadventures.co.uk

January's image is of Cray, Buckden

Pen-y-ghent is the featured image in March

This iconic view of the Stray Blossoms in Harrogate is April's image

