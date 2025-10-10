Award-winning Harrogate photographer captures Yorkshire’s beauty in new 2026 calendar

Each month features a unique scene by Paula Beaumont captured over all four seasons, from Ribblehead Viaduct under the Northern Lights to wildflower meadows in Swaledale and cherry blossoms in Harrogate.
Paula said: “I wanted to create a calendar that celebrates the wild skies, ancient stone and timeless charm of Yorkshire.
“It’s a way for people to bring a little bit of the Dales and northern landscapes into their homes every day of the year.”
The Yorkshire Calendar 2026 is available now at www.paulabeaumontadventures.co.uk
