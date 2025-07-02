Award-winning Harrogate hotel's new experience that golfers are sure to love

An award-winning Harrogate hotel is unveiling a brand new experience inspired by a classic Hollywood movie which will delight golfers everywhere.

Rudding Park is launching its ‘Happy Range Experience’ ahead of the sequel to iconic comedy sports film, Happy Gilmore 2 which is to be released on Netflix later this month.

Starring Adam Sandler in the title role, the original hit film in 1996 saw the leading man’s desire of becoming a professional ice hockey player dashed.

But Happy Gilmore soon discovers he may have a talent for playing golf with his unique approach swing, long drives and an encounter with an alligator!

Inspired by the film, Rudding Park’s Happy Range Experience will include: 100 range balls, a bay for one hour and your choice of drink from ‘The Happy’, ‘Arnold Palmer’ or the ‘John Daly’.

And it will also fundraise for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Marc Rice, Head of Golf at the independently-owned luxury hotel, said: "Golf is definitely booming right now and there’s lots of anticipation surrounding the release of the film with cameos including Rory McIllroy and John Daly.

"As fans of the original film will know, Happy had a big heart, raising funds to help save his Grandma’s House.

"With this in mind, as part of the Rudding Park Giving Back initiative we are happy to donate 10% of ticket sales from the Happy Range experience to our charity of the year."

What you get on the Happy Range Experience

The evening includes:

Food served at your bay.

Pint of draft lager, glass of wine or non-alcoholic drink.

Unlimited range balls.

Competitions and fun on the TrackMan Range.

Club hire - limited irons available to borrow (if you have your own clubs - we recommend bringing them).

Music and lighting to set the scene.

Everyone who books the Happy Range experience will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a 4 ball on the Repton Short Course and 18 Hole Hawtree.

Plus, 10% of all bookings of the experience will be donated to Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Happy Range Night, Friday, July 2025

The regular Friday Night Range Night will be a little happier than normal as special guest Harrogate Town’s mascot, Harry Gator will be joined by former Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham so guests can challenge them in the ‘Longest Drive Challenge’ for the chance to win Harrogate Town tickets.

To find out more, visit: https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/golf/trackman-driving-range/happy-gilmore/