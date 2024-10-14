Award-winning Harrogate hotel reveals its new Christmas offers after multi-million pound renovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A refurbished Harrogate hotel named the best in North Yorkshire earlier this year has launched what it says is ‘the ultimate Christmas staycation’ package.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate Inn, which reopened in 2023 under new owners The Inn Collection Group after a multi-million pound renovation at the historic St George Hotel, won the accolade from trade publication Pub & Bar Magazine.

With the festive season less than two months away, the hotel on Ripon Road has now unveiled its three-day ‘Christmas Staycation’ which includes breakfast, evening meals, a Christmas buffet, and entertainment with prices starting from £399.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promising roaring fires, festive cheer, delicious food and, of course, not having to lift a finger, the brand new offer includes a three-night stay over the December 24th-27th period.

Hotel offer - With the festive season only weeks away, The Harrogate Inn has unveiled its three-day ‘Christmas Staycation’ package. (Picture contributed)

Guests will enjoy breakfast included each morning, alongside dinner on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and, most importantly, Christmas Day, where you’ll get not only your Christmas lunch with all the trimmings but an evening buffet, too.

The Harrogate Inn is also planning to launch its ‘Christmas Fayre’ menu in November, featuring dishes such as venison cottage pie, cauliflower satay steak, and the classic roast turkey with all the trimmings, which will be available to all throughout the Christmas season.

The transformation of the hotel included adding a large new bar-restaurant with a new entrance overlooking, and with access to, Crescent Gardens.

Called ‘Barking George”, it consists of two large separate but linked brasserie style rooms with high-end pub food and drink

For more information, visit: https://www.inncollectiongroup.com/christmas/