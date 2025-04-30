Award-winning Harrogate couple's brilliant idea for new Vanlife Awards pays off with hit launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning Harrogate business couple say they were “thrilled” to launch the first-ever awards celebrating the vanlife community.

The new Vanlife Awards will make their grand debut at Lightwater Valley Adventure Park last weekend near Ripon.

They are the brainchild of Harrogate husband-and-wife team Sarah and James Martin, who own the award-winning Glawning Ltd.

The Harrogate-based business specialising in high-quality glamping awnings has grown rapidly since the couple launched it in 2013 when they wanted to pitch something ‘posh’ next to their vintage campervan.

Successful idea born in Harrogate - Winners at the first-ever Vanlife Awards held at Lightwater Valley Adventure Park last weekend near Ripon. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Such is Glawning Ltd’s success in building a national profile, the panel of judges at the Vanlife Awards including famous British comedian Johnny Vegas.

James Martin, Managing Director of Glawning, said: “We were thrilled to commit to this incredible event that celebrates the creativity, resilience, and spirit of the vanlife community.

"Having won multiple awards ourselves, we understand the huge impact that recognition can have for small businesses and individuals."

From expert DIY van builders and road trip bloggers to festival organisers and social media influencers, the Vanlife Awards honouredthe diverse talents that make up this thriving movement.

The new Vanlife Awards were the brainchild of Harrogate husband-and-wife team Sarah and James Martin, who own the award-winning Glawning Ltd. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The nominations ranged across nine categories, with finalists including local candidates such as Catgill Farm Campsite, Ivy Bank Staycation, which turned out to be a winner, How Stean Gorge, Vanlove Festival York, and DJ Rory Hoy.

Premium sponsors included Rountons Coffee Roasters and Vanlove, with further award sponsorship support from Ripe Insurance, Johnny Vegas’ Field of Dreams Glampsite, Caravan Guard Insurance, and Duvalay.

The chosen charity for the awards event was The Headlight Project, which aims to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in the Tees Valley area through therapy of those bereaved by suicide and preventative education and training.

Sarah Martin said: “We were so proud to support The Headlight Project at the first-ever Van Life Awards.

"The Headlight Project do amazing work by providing therapy and support to those bereaved by suicide as well as offering education and training on the prevention of suicide in future.

The Vanlife Awards are raising money for The Headlight Project through a Just Giving page.