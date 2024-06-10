Award-winning Harrogate company is to relocate to bigger and better premises
After 33 years in its East Parade home, the award-winning McCormicks Solicitors is relocating to bigger and better premises at Scottsdale House on Springfield Avenue near The Crowne Plaza Hotel and Harrogate Convention Centre.
The move reflects the need for increased space as the Harrogate legal practice, which is renowned for its expertise in sport law with involvement in the FA and the Premier League, continues to grow.
Senior Partner Peter McCormick OBE said: “East Parade has been our home for many years and has seen the steady growth of the practice but it now no longer meets our needs as our team continues to grow.
"Our new premises will enable more effective communication across all of our departments, as well as an improved environment not only for our colleagues but also for our many visitors.
"We will have improved access, which had been a challenge in our old four-storey building, as well as additional meeting space.”
McCormicks offers an extensive range of legal services, both for businesses and individuals.
Although leaders in sport law, the practice has also won praise in the leading legal guides across a wide range of disciplines, including agriculture and estates, charities and not-for-profit, commercial property, contentious trusts and probate, private client, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition, family, crime and fraud, insolvency and corporate recovery, professional discipline, property litigation, and reputation management.
For more information, visit: https://www.mccormicks-solicitors.com/