Award-winning Harrogate charity that 'changes people's lives' announces major shake-up

New leadership has been announced for a ground-breaking Harrogate-based charity that prides itself on creating “life-changing opportunities” for people with disabilities.

Artizan International says it is delighted to announce as its new Chief Executive Officer Liz Cluderay, who has been part of Artizan’s story since 2017 and has played a key role in growing the charity’s Harrogate services into a vibrant community hub.

The appointment comes as part of the launch of a refreshed leadership structure designed to strengthen its impact and long-term sustainability.

The new structure, led by the charity’s Board of Trustees, will see the introduction of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and an Operations & Finance Officer (OFO), supported by an Overseas Lead role based in South America.

Alongside Liz Cluderay, Sarah Davis will become Operations & Finance Officer after transforming the organisation’s systems over the last four years, strengthening governance, finance and operational processes.

The new model will help Artizan continue delivering life-changing creative opportunities for disabled people in the UK and overseas, while building an even stronger foundation for collaboration, innovation and community connection.

Terry Wilcox, Chair of Trustees, said: “Artizan International is excited to share a transformative shift in our leadership model as we introduce a new senior team led by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and an Operations & Finance Officer (OFO).

"After years of dedicated service and visionary leadership, our directors have laid the foundations for this next chapter.

"This new structure builds on that legacy and positions Artizan to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future.

"Our mission remains unchanged: creativity, inclusion, and opportunity remain at the heart of everything we do.

"We are committed to continue the incredible work of our founder Susie Hart and build on her legacy of creating empowering opportunities for people with disabilities across the world.”

Artizan’s programmes support more than 50 young disabled adults each week in Harrogate through training, social inclusion and creative enterprise.

In South America, the charity continues to empower people with disabilities through craft-based skills training and social enterprise, helping individuals build confidence, independence and livelihoods."