Award-winning Harrogate charity faces soaring waiting list for hot meals among elderly people

An award-winning Harrogate charity which provides a daily lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable is launching an urgent appeal for volunteers.

Harrogate Neighbours, which comes to the aid of hundreds of elderly people in the area, says the waiting list for its meals on wheels service is growing fast as demand soars.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of the not-for-profit care provider, which won the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2020, said there simply weren't enough volunteers to cover everyone.

“We are supporting an aging population and our service is a lifeline for older and vulnerable people living in our community,” she said.

“There is a huge demand but, unfortunately, not enough volunteers to help deliver the meals.

“Our waiting list keeps growing and the need for volunteers has never been more crucial.

"We’d love to hear from anyone who can spare an hour a week or fortnight.”

Now in its 11th year, Harrogate Neighbours Meals, which prepares, packs and delivers 150 meals a day, has seen how social isolation has become a common issue felt by many older people.

An aging population means that a hot, nutritious meal delivered to the door might be the only person they see all day.

Harrogate Neighbours not only delivers the domiciliary care and hot meal service, it also operates two sites; Heath Lodge Community haven, a residential care home and The Cuttings, an extra care housing scheme.

Like many hard-working charities, Harrogate Neighbours requires greater government funding.

In the meantime, it is grateful for the backing of other community groups, local authorities and big-hearted businesses, including The Spirit of Harrogate store in the Montpellier Quarter of Harrogate.

The latter praised Harrogate Neighbours for making a vital contribution to the wellbeing of the community.

Marcus Black, CEO of Spirit of Harrogate said, “We are delighted to support Harrogate Neighbours with its delivery of meals to the elderly and vulnerable in the Harrogate area.

“As well as contributing to our local community, our contribution helps with team building and staff welfare."