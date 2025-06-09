Award-winning event in Harrogate shares first glimpse of this year's incredible Thought Bubble comic art gathering

Organisers of an award-winning annual Harrogate event have shared the first details of what will be on the bill this year and it includes international names in comic art.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading the announcement by the team behind Thought Bubble for Thought Bubble 2025 at Harrogate Convention Centre are the following:

Beloved cartoonist, writer, illustrator and winner of 2024’s prestigious Le Grand Prix de la Ville d’Angoulême Posy Simmonds MBE (Gemma Bovery, Tamara Drewe, True Love).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acclaimed Irish-American comics writer Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, The Punisher, Battle Action).

This year’s Thought Bubble convention will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre on November 15-16. (Picture contributed)

Eisner and Ignatz award-winning American cartoonist Caroline Cash (PeePeePooPoo, The New Yorker, MoMA, The Nib).

Renowned British comic artist Duncan Fegredo (Vertigo’s Enigma, Hellboy, Judge Dredd).

By winning the Grand Prix at France’s Angoulême International Comics festival, Rosemary Elizabeth "Posy" Simmonds MBE became the first British artist and author to win the world’s most prestigious prize for lifetime achievement in comics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2007 as a one-day event and now in its 19th year; Thought Bubble Festival is week-long celebration of comics, illustration and more throughout Yorkshire culminating in the Though Bubble Comic Convention - two full days of panels, workshops, signings and more, now firmly established in its home at Harrogate Convention Centre.

This year’s Thought Bubble will take place in Harrogate on November 15-16.

Last year’s convention sold out in advance for the first time, with more than 8,000 attendees.

Thought Bubble Director Chloë Green said: “Although starting from scratch every year is a daunting task, we’re always excited to make it the best year yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thought Bubble 2025 is already shaping up to be something really, really special,.”

Also in this year’s line-up will be cartoonist Becky Barnicoat, award-winning illustrator Dapo Adeola, graphic novelist Michael D. Kennedy, multi-Eisner winning creator Christian Ward, American comics writer Stephanie Phillips and prolific Canadian illustrator Megan Huang.

This year's convention will also welcome more than 600 comic-creating exhibitors, featuring more comic publishers than ever before including Hachette Children's Group, Cape Graphic Novels and Puffin Graphics in an impressive display of Thought Bubble’s important role within the international community.

For information and tickets, visit: https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com/comicconvention