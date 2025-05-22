Award-winning country hotel near Ripon reveals its new head chef at unique restaurant
Grantley Hall has appointed Andy Lynam as Head Chef of Bar & Restaurant EightyEight, its innovative pan-Asian dining experience.
Located four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate, the luxury hotel privately owned by Valeria Sykes and is loved by locals and celebrities alike looking for taste of luxury.
Andy joined the award-winning hotel’s culinary team in 2024 as Sous Chef and quickly established himself as a driving force in the EightyEight kitchen.
Now stepping into the role of Head Chef, Andy brings a refined, modern approach to ingredient-led cooking.
Andy said: "EightyEight is such a special place to cook.
"It is a space that allows for playfulness and creativity while respecting quality and provenance.
"I’m honoured to take on this new role and am looking forward to leading our talented team as we craft a new seasonal menu that showcases the best of what we do."
Bar & Restaurant EightyEight at Grantley Hall offers a unique blend of traditional Asian flavours reimagined through contemporary techniques and local ingredients, served in a stunning modern setting overlooking the ornamental Japanese Garden.
Inspired by childhood holidays to France and a professional journey that includes positions at some of the UK’s most renowned establishments, such as The Box Tree in Ilkley, The Wild Rabbit in the Cotswolds, and The Devonshire Arms at Bolton Abbey, new Head Chef Andy’s cuisine is as thoughtful as it is bold.
More information at: https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/bars-restaurants/bar-restaurant-eightyeight/
Grantley Hall is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and PoB Hotels.
Its guests have included Gary Barlow and Coleen Rooney.
Last year it became the only hotel in the UK to earn the Hospitality Assured ‘World Class’ Status.
A hidden jewel on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, Grantley Hall offers 47 exquisite bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants, including MICHELIN-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall.
It also offers its guests the chance to escape to tranquillity in the Three Graces Spa or experience state-of-the-art facilities in the ELITE Luxury Gym.