Award win for Ripon in Bloom reflects the city's 'fantastic community and teamwork'

Ripon’s much-admired floral glory has won it gold in the Yorkshire in Bloom awards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Ripon in Bloom, who contributed more than 150 volunteer hours over the year, a dedicated team of volunteers provided and planted 20 barrier baskets and seven large floral containers, as well as maintaining several key community spaces including Temple Gardens, the Bike Planter, Courthouse Garden, and Bedern Bank.

The result was a flurry of successes for the city in this year’s Yorkshire in Bloom awards, winning Gold, Best in Category, and a special Discretionary Judges’ Award for this year’s theme, “Dig for Victory”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chairman of Ripon in Bloom, Chris Searle said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with this year’s results

Yorkshire in Bloom success for Ripon - Mick and Pat Hall from Ripon in Bloom. (Picture contributed)

"It’s a true community effort, and every volunteer, business, and resident who picked up a trowel or tidied a frontage has helped Ripon shine.

"The judges were especially impressed with the teamwork and creativity shown across our city.”

This prestigious award is truly a feather in Ripon’s cap, recognising the combined efforts of many local groups, organisations, and volunteers. Among those involved were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Skell Valley Volunteers, Evolve College, Ripon Community Poppy Project, Ripon Rotary Club, The Workhouse Garden and Museum Garden volunteers, St Wilfrid’s Primary School, Holy Trinity Church, Ripon BID, The Walled Garden, Ripon in Bloom’s own volunteers, and North Yorkshire Council - with a special thanks to Liz Bailey for her support.

North Yorkshire Council play a major role in keeping Ripon looking its best - providing and planting the planters in the Market Square and at the Town Hall, as well as designing and maintaining the planting schemes at Spa Gardens and on the city’s roundabouts.

Ripon BID also makes a significant contribution to the city’s floral displays, providing funding for 67 hanging baskets, six barrier baskets, seven window boxes, and the bike planter, all of which add vibrant colour throughout the city centre.

Ripon in Bloom, which was established in the early 1970s to improve the city's appearance, gratefully acknowledges grant support from Ripon City Council, which make its work possible.

To volunteer to help Ripon in Bloom, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/RiponInBloom