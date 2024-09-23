Award win for Harrogate village country pub after remarkable transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent country pub near Harrogate which has been wonderfully transformed since coming under new ownership in 2021 has won a top award.

The Inn South Stainley has received the OpenTable’s ‘Diners Choice Award’ after being bought by Yorkshire operators Graham Usher and partner Matthew Rose during Covid.

Located six miles from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, this stylish Yorkshire Inn boasts 12 bedrooms tastefully decorated with a mix of classic furnishings and contemporary style, luxury products, Egyptian cotton bedding and complimentary wi-fi and car parking.

Since the change of ownership, The Inn South Stainley has has once again become a must-visit destination.

Taste of quality - Located six miles from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, The Inn South Stainley Inn boasts 12 bedrooms. (Picture contributed)

It also been boosted by Head Chef Shane White and his team who have created a menu inspired by the seasons and resources which celebrates the amazing produce North Yorkshire has to offer.

Managing Director Graham Usher said, “When the business came on the market we knew it was of a very high standard and just perfect for our first-fully owned venue.

"We are thrilled to have received the award.

"To see that our customers have recognised the hard work all the team put in makes it all worthwhile.

"Over the years through our consistent approach to food, service delivery and creating a stylish and contemporary atmosphere in our establishment securing accreditation like these is a great reward for the whole team”.

MATTGRAY Hospitality also operates another award-winning country pub, the Drovers Arms at Skipwith near Selby.

For information or to book, call 01423 779060 or visit: https://www.theinnsouthstainley.com/