Avenue of trees planted at Newby Hall to mark Jubilee

A new avenue of locally sourced English oak trees has been planted at Newby Hall near Ripon as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy invites people from across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Gardeners at Newby Hall have planted an avenue of 34 oak trees which were blessed by The Reverend Cannon John Dobson, Dean of Ripon Cathedral, as the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner, helped by six pupils from nearby Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School, planted the final tree.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children will help maintain the trees over the coming years.

The avenue of trees, South of Newby’s main gates and on a popular walking route for locals, replace lime trees which had reached the end of their life.

The newly planted walk will be known as the Jubilee Avenue and will provide a backdrop for a bench which will be supplied by the local parish council.

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses.

It remains in private ownership and is the family home of Mr and Mrs Richard Compton.

Richard Compton said: “We are delighted to play our part in enhancing our environment by planting this wonderful avenue of oaks which will not only benefit future generations but creates a legacy in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70 years of service and leadership of our great nation.”