Autism Angels calls on people to sign up for its first ever charity abseil at Brimham Rocks to help raise vital funds
Autism Angels will hold the event at Brimham Rocks in Nidderdale on Saturday, April 6 as part of World Autism Acceptance Week 2024.
The Yorkshire-based charity, which has been operating in the community for more than 11 years, works with horses to support neurodiverse children and their families.
It is looking for fundraisers willing to take the leap and brave the abseil.
A spokesperson said: "Like many charities, Autism Angels relies heavily on the support of donations and fundraising to help deliver vital services and make a real difference in our community.
“Fancy the challenge? Join the Autism Angels team as an individual, bring the family or arrange coming with friends.
“If your workplace would like to mark Autism Acceptance Week, you and your colleagues are invited to join us. You’ll be raising funds for charity and having an amazing time in the process.
“The giant rock formations at Brimham Rocks create the perfect location for this amazing adventure.”
The event starts from 9am on Saturday, April 6. Tickets are priced £30 per person and all proceeds go to Autism Angels.
For more information, visit https://justgiving.com/campaign/autismangelsabseil
Autism Angels provides therapeutic services to families with children who are neurodiverse, have learning difficulties or other complex needs.
It provides a range of sessions to support the needs of the whole family, combining therapeutic coaching with equine therapy, bringing families into nature at its outdoor care farm.