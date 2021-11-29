Author thrilled with comparison on latest book

“It’s very kind of reviewers and those who have read my previous books Tough Season and Tough Season in the Sun, to be compared favourably with such luminaries in the literature world,” said Chris at a book signing this week.

Chris’ novels revolve around the central character Greg Duggan who plays rugby league and comparisons have been made to the action-packed storylines with Lee Child’s character Jack Reacher.

Tough World sees Greg battling all kinds of foes, having to deal with murders all around him, being abducted, beaten up, while at the same time struggling with his love life, his family and playing the sport he loves.

The novel is set in Australia and the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu where Chris has holidayed. It follows last year’s Tough Season in the Sun which was set in Lanzarote.

Chris said the new novel was originally timed to be released when the Rugby League World Cup was due to be played in England.

“This book at least gives readers a little taste of a World Cup finals – and in very sunny and warm locations.”

But will Greg and England win their various battles on and off the field?

Chris was born in Kingston upon Hull but has lived near Wetherby for the past 35 years, and has followed the sport of rugby league all his life.

He has been the editor of a rugby league publication and writes as a feature writer every Saturday for the Yorkshire Post.

Tough World is the third in the Greg Duggan series which started with Tough Season in 2019, nominated in the Crime Writers Association’s Dagger Awards.

Tough Season In The Sun was released to widespread acclaim in December 2020.

Chris has written several autobiographies for Tony Christie, Joe Longthorne, actor Bruce Jones and TV personality Farmer Chris.