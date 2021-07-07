Attraction thanks visitors

25th May 2021 Harrogate walking feature. Pictured Studley Royal Deer Park with Ripon Catherdral in the background Picture Gerard Binks

On Monday the prime minister set out plans to lift the remaining Covid restrictions in England by July 19.

This would ‘move away from legal restrictions’ and would allow people ‘to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus’.

“From Monday July 12 you’ll no longer have to pre-book to visit Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal,” said Jenni Shepherd, Senior marketing and communications officer.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we’ve had our booking system in place over the last year.

“We know it wasn’t what you’re used to but managing our capacity in this way has allowed us to remain open and give our visitors and local community vital access to nature throughout much of the pandemic.”

She added: “We are continuing to put the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers first at all times.

“We have assessed our visitor numbers, space and capacity and have decided that we are now able to accommodate visitors without booking and still ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

“The removal of our booking system is a big milestone for the team here and we’re looking so forward to welcoming back visitors for spontaneous visits to our visitor centre and Studley entrances from next week.”

For any visitors who are wanting to continue to steer clear of the crowds, it is recommend visiting after lunchtime when it tends to be quieter.