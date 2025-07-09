Athletics sensation who went from running the streets of Ripon to being picked for Team GB

A young Ripon runner who has become an Ivy League sensation in the USA has been picked for Team GB in the European Athletics Championships.

After competing in cross country at Ripon Grammar School at the age of 11, Mena Scatchard’s progress has been so phenomenal that she set off from her small village of Hutton Conyers four years ago after sitting her A levels for the hallowed halls of the prestigious Ivy League institution of Princeton.

Earlier this year, Mena, a former member of Ripon Runners Club, was named Top Women’s Athlete at Princeton University this year.

After outstanding peformances in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships in the US, she has been described by the university’s student newspaper as “one of the greatest distance runners in Princeton history”.

Now comes the news that she will be part of Team GB in the European Athletics Under-23 Championships in Bergen next week when she will compete in the 1,500 metres race.

In her U-23 age group, Mena is ranked number two in Britain in the 1,500m and number three in Europe.

She is also ranked number two in Britain in the 800m and number four in Europe.

She is now preparing to transfer to Stanford University to boost her career further.

Talking to The Daily Princetonian student newspaper, Mena said: “I’m so excited to train with the girls there.

"They will be able to push me and challenge my training and racing to new levels.

“I hope to make a positive contribution to the Stanford team and score valuable points.”

During her time at Ripon Grammar School, where she achieved an A* and two As at A-level, Mena was crowned Yorkshire Champion three years running and selected to run for the England youth team after being talent spotted by England and British Athletics as a future sporting star.

At the time, headmaster Jonathan Webb said: “Mena has been absolutely dedicated to her cross country and athletics.

"Anybody who has seen her running the streets of Ripon and surrounding areas understand the immense determination she has given to this goal.”