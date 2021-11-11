At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them. Lest we Forget....

Communities will come together to remember the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces today and on Remembrance Sunday.

In Harrogate, Lord Kirkhope will be attending the commemorations on Remembrance Sunday when the Civic Party will meet at the Wesley Centre at 10.20am, before heading to the War Memorial for a service, a two minute silence, and the laying of wreaths. The party will then march past a military contingent before heading to Wesley Chapel for a remembrance service starting at 11.30am.