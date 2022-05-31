Aspin Park colour run £3k boost

The non-competitive run involved children and adults alike being doused with clouds of dazzling colour at five stations distributed around the school playfield.

Executive Headteacher, Mrs Robertson, was also helping at the event and said: “The atmosphere was fabulous and the event itself was community driven and absolutely wonderful.

“It was inspiring to see so many people of all ages join the run to support each other and Aspin Park.

“I was really proud of our children, their families and friends for taking part in the event, as well as colleagues for volunteering. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event.”

The participants were encouraged to raise as much money in sponsorship as possible - every pound raised is helping to fund the school’s proposed new running track.

The first pink colour station was sponsored by Schofield Fitness Harrogate, an organisation with a simple aim to help people lose weight, live longer and be happier.

The green station was sponsored by Experry – a company producing 100 per cent natural and plant-based colouring for food and beverages.

And the purple and blue stations were sponsored by local businesses Pickard Event Services and Advance Product Services Ltd respectively.

ilke Homes sponsored the final orange station, whose Head of Marketing, Sian Foster also led the warm-up session prior to the run.