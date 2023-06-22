Arts chief who led Harrogate festival's transformation is honoured by town's biggest business group

Sharon Canavar, who was appointed CEO of Harrogate International Festivals in 2010, was honoured with the President's Award by Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Presenting the award was Chamber president Sue Kramer who praised the HIF leader’s hard work and dedication and the totally world class changes she has introduced over the last 13 years to the benefit of the town’s arts scene and visitor economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sharon has played a crucial role in the success of events such as the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and Berwins Salon North,” said the Chamber’s president.

Sharon Canavar, pictured right, who was appointed CEO of Harrogate International Festivals in 2010, is presented with the President's Award by Sue Kramer of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

“She is co-chair of the British Arts Festival Association and a director of Harrogate Business Improvement District.

"She has led the expansion and diversification of HIF, which now includes a series of world-class festivals and events.”

Sharon Canavar said she was delighted to receive the award.

“I am absolutely delighted to have won this award.

"It is an honour to work and live in such an amazing place.

"We are very proud of the Festivals’ success, and grateful it is very well supported by the community and its sponsors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Festival kicks off next week with internationally renowned Chineke! Orchestra, resident orchestra at the Southbank Centre who will play BBC Proms in September.

The Festival’s Residency will welcome 12 musicians for ten concerts over four days from July 6-9, with the live premiere of Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack, featuring Matt Ford.

The next generation of musical talent will be celebrated with a host of talented Young Musicians.

Former Young Musician Julian Llloyd Webber will be returning to host a special concert celebrating Bach by candlelight with Jiaxin Llloyd Webber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival with its 20th anniversary edition.

HIF’s summer programme will also include the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival with its 20th anniversary edition, the Children’s Festival and outdoor Shakespeare theatre from Oddsocks.