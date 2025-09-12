Artist whose shows attract 80,000 people is coming to Harrogate's RedHouse gallery

A Harrogate gallery is to take part in a unique exhibition with a celebrated Yorkshire artist whose giant mural on the side of a pub won national attention.

The hugely impactful Snog mural painted in his home city of Sheffield in 2013 is not the only time Pete McKee’s feel-good pop art and iconic imagery drawn from everyday life has shown he has the popular touch.

Now, in an exclusive link-up with cool independent Harrogate gallery RedHouse, comes a brand new double exhibition, celebrating the beloved grandmothers of his childhood.

Called Viva La Nan, the show will open across two Yorkshire galleries this Autumn – Harrogate’s RedHouse and the artist's own gallery in Sheffield.

Coming to Harrogate - Popular Sheffield artist's Pete McKee’s feel-good pop art and iconic imagery drawn from everyday life always shows an innately popular touch. (Picture contributed)

Featuring more than 120 drawings on paper created in tribute to nans, grandmothers, grandmas, grannies, grans, nanas, there will also be two special bus trips with McKee travel!

Pete McKee said: “I wanted to create an exhibition celebrating the power of Nans and the love we have for them. It shows the beauty and dignity of women who have lived through hardship and pain; women who have worked and toiled and managed to raise us on next to nothing.”

Viva La Nan will open at RedHouse Gallery in Harrogate from September 27 to October 4, then the following week at McKee Gallery in Sheffield for two days only on October 11-12.

Each venue will be home to a completely different exhibition with “fans of art and fans of Nans” warmly invited to enjoy both shows across the county.

Viva La Nan coincides with McKee’s first major museum show The Boy Name With A Leg Named Brian which is currently showing at Weston Park Museum, Sheffield, and has already attracted more than 80,000 people.

More information at: https://www.petemckee.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqOMn5VYkGV60mbNPktPPgtyPOIEi2N7HG4UuD8f6ETBGxjcDE5