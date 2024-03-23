Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Art Deco silver tantalus is engraved "To Basil with love from Gracie” and was made by George Betjemann and Sons Ltd, London, in 1930. It holds three clear and amber cut-glass decanters and has a guide price of £1,500 to £2,500.

Dame Gracie Fields was one of the top ten film stars in Britain during the 1930s and was reputedly the highest paid film star in the world in 1937.

She starred in a number of films directed by Basil Dean, including the 1934 musical "Sing As We Go” and the comedy classic “Look Up and Laugh” in 1935.

Julia Matyear, cataloguer and valuer at Elstob Auctioneers, pictured with the Art Deco silver tantalus engraved ‘To Basil with love from Gracie’ ahead of the auction on April 10

The pair also came together during World War II, when Gracie signed up for the Entertainments National Service Association, headed up by Basil.

Basil was an eminent actor, writer, producer and director for theatre and cinema. He founded the Liverpool Repertory Company in 1911 and in his later career produced and directed mostly in the West End.

As well as Gracie, he worked with an "A list” of stars including John Gielgud, Noel Coward and Vivien Leigh – many of whom spoke about how he drew out excellent performances.

David Elstob, director of the Ripon-based auction house, said: “It is fascinating to think that this wonderfully preserved object was part of a world of bygone glamour and fame.

“Gracie Fields and Basil Dean were amongst the biggest names of their day and their memories still hold strong in the hearts of the British public.”

The April sale showcases a strong collection of silverware including an American sterling silver frying pan by Tiffany & Co, and an Elizabeth II silver model of the Spirit of Ecstasy by GPS London 1997, signed by Charles Sykes.

The auction starts at 9.30am on Wednesday, April 10. All lots can be viewed online at www.elstob.co.uk just before the sale.

Items can also be viewed at the Ripon-based saleroom the day before the sale from 10am until 4pm.