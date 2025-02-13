'Arson' hit Harrogate takeaway shop is to reopen after being saved by fire crews
Jamie Bevan, who runs Harrogate Eats premises on Bower Street, said the refurbishment of the takeway is nearly complete following a blaze earlier this month.
Harrogate Eats credits fire crews with saving his entire business from a worse situation.
"Our premises were the target of an arson attack, which temporarily forced us to close," said Mr Bevan.
"CCTV footage shows a group of young individuals lighting fires near the building.
"Fortunately, the damage was limited.
"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to Blue Watch from Harrogate and Knaresborough Fire Service.
"Their swift response prevented further destruction.
"We cannot thank them enough for their bravery and professionalism."
The premises, which house multiple kitchens and takeaway brands, including Harrogate Brunch Club, Nibble & Nosh, and Mac Shack, will begin reopening tomorrow, Friday, February 14.
While some disruption is expected as final repairs are completed, the reopening of the site marks a positive step forward for the businesses involved.
To show its appreciation, Harrogate Eats delivered a special meal to Harrogate Fire Station last Sunday, providing food from all three affected brands for firefighters to enjoy in their lunch break.
"We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the local community,” said Jamie Bevan.
"We would encourage our customers to visit or order directly to help independent businesses recover."
Information: https://harrogate-eats.co.uk/