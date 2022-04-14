April’s Berwins Salon North in Harrogate to focus on revolutionary women

April’s Salon, ‘Uncontrollable or Revolutionary?’ will also look at and what we can do today to avoid being side-tracked by culturally learned behaviours.

The event will be led by three female speakers - Anne Dickson, Kate Fox and Nan Sloane - who are all remarkable in their own right.

Voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine, Salon North is sponsored by Harrogate law firm, Berwins, and produced by Harrogate International Festivals. Held on Thursday, April 21, at The Crown Hotel, the event will be hosted by Helen Bagnall.

First on stage is psychologist, counsellor, trainer and writer Anne Dickson. She will explore the art of assertiveness and the ‘Compassion Trap’ of being governed by a desire to please, whilst also looking at how clear, honest and direct communication can teach us to take charge of our own feelings and behaviour, without blaming others.

Kate Fox, who works mainly as a stand-up poet and as a broadcaster and speaker, will take the audience on an entertaining and eye-opening journey through the lives of extraordinary northern women; from rebels to writers to astronauts, while Nan Sloane, author, trainer and speaker, will be bringing to light forgotten female heroes of history, many of whom played a part in developing political ideas and freedoms as we know them today, and dissecting why they have frequently been pushed into asides or footnotes.