Apple TV’s Slow Horses will return for a sixth and seventh series audience in Harrogate hears at crime writing fest

There will be a sixth and seventh series of Apple TV’s Slow Horses it was confirmed at this year’s Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate in a fantastic weekend packed with revelations and surprises.

The exciting news for fans of the British spy thriller starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas is that, following the launch of the show’s fifth season this September, at least two more series will follow.

Appearing in an event at the Old Swan Hotel on Saturday to promote Clown Town, the ninth Slough House book since 2010, Slow Horses author Mick Herron also told the show’s writer Will Smith that he had originally planned to end the first book by blowing up Slough House.

The audience were thrilled when Saskia Reeves, who plays Catherine in Slow Horses on TV, made a surprise appearance and joined the conversation on stage.

Trainspotting icon Irvine Welsh revealed the roots of his new book Men In Love at Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate at the weekend. (Picture Gerard Binks)

If Mick Herron, the event’s busy programming chair, was open enough to admit he already knew how Jackson Lamb, the central character of Slow Horses, would die just not when, Saskia Reeves was equally open about the methods and mindset involved with giving a terrific acting performance.

More revelations came in a joint event starring Lee Child and his brother Andrew.

Marking not only the publication of Exit Strategy, the 30th installment in the Jack Reacher series, but also the passing of the writing baton from Lee to younger brother Andrew, the conversation was hosted by Paddy O’Connell, presenter of BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House programme and BBC 2’s Newsnight.

With more than 19,000 tickets sold for what is regarded as the world’s best crime writing festival, the Old Swan Hotel was awash in bestselling authors and visiting celebrities, including Jeremy Vine who posed, bravely, for some lively photos for local photographer Gerard Binks.

Meanwhile, another guest star making a big impression was Trainspotting icon Irvine Welsh who revealed the roots of his new book Men In Love with crime author Abir Mukherjee, who was awarded the prestigious Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award on the festival’s opening night.