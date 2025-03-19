Appeal for photographs from day Nazi bombs fell on Knaresborough in Second World War

It’s well-known that The Luftwaffe targeted coastal towns in Yorkshire such as Bridlington in World War Two but few are aware that Nazi bombs also fell on Knaresborough.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is all about to change thanks to a forthcoming exhibition to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

Curated and presented by Knaresborough Museum Association, organisers are issuing an appeal for photographs from Knaresborough’s experience of the Second World War for use in the exhibition and an associated publication entitled “Knaresborough’s War, The People’s Story”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, the team of volunteers, led by Kathy Allday, Chair of Knaresborough Museum Association, are looking for anything related to the day in August 1940 when the Germans bombed the town.

Preparing new exhibition on Second World War - Kathy Allday, Chair of Knaresborough Museum Association. (Picture contributed)

"Several bombs were dropped in Knaresborough in August 1940 badly damaging 91 Boroughbridge Road,” said Kathy Allday.

"They just missed Park Grove Methodist church and smashing windows at Scotton Banks Sanitorium.

Like many towns across the UK, the Second World War had a direct impact on everyone’s daily lives, even on those far from the frontline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 1940 to 1945, tanks were a not uncommon sight in the cobbled streets of Knaresborough.

Knaresborough Museum Association is looking for photographs from WW2 for use in a forthcoming exhibition entitled “Knaresborough’s War, The People’s Story". (Picture contributed)

Scriven Hall, which would go on to be demolished in the early 1950s after a fire, was the base for the army training camp and housed POWs.

Knaresborough Museum Association is hoping that someone will have photographs from this time, perhaps, of the Nissen huts in the camp or armoured vehicles or tanks parked up in Knaresborough.

For the purposes of the exhibition this July, organisers are also interested in how the war impacted businesses and buildings acquired for military and civil defence purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was set up, Knaresborough Museum Association has achieved remarkable results already in discovering and highlighting Knaresborough’s heritage.

In May 2024, it opened the family-friendly Knaresborough Town Museum on Knaresborough High Street, the culmination of four years of hard work.

To contribute to Knaresborough’s War, The People’s Story, email the KMA a [email protected] or pop into the Heritage Centre at 12 High Street on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 10am-4pm.