Appeal following sudden death at Green Hammerton
An appeal has been issued by the Coroner’s office to find the next of kin of a Green Hammerton man.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:30 am
Michal Clifford Johnson, 68, was found dead at his home on Meadow Vale on Thursday January 20.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.
Anyone who has any information which would assist the Coroner in their search for Mr Johnson’s family is asked to email [email protected] quoting reference 12220010829.