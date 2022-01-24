Appeal following sudden death at Green Hammerton

An appeal has been issued by the Coroner’s office to find the next of kin of a Green Hammerton man.

By Janet Harrison
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:30 am

Michal Clifford Johnson, 68, was found dead at his home on Meadow Vale on Thursday January 20.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.

Anyone who has any information which would assist the Coroner in their search for Mr Johnson’s family is asked to email [email protected] quoting reference 12220010829.

