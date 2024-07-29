Appeal after BMW failed to stop following collision with Vauxhall Corsa near Boroughbridge

The collision took place in the early hours of Saturday morning

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a damage-only collision on the A1(M) southbound carriageway between J49 Dishforth and J48 Boroughbridge.

The collision took place at around 4.36am on Saturday, July 27.

It involved a black Vauxhall Corsa car and a white BMW car. The BMW car failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, anyone who could help trace the BMW driver, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Shane Burgess.