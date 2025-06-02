A parent has opened up about the real-life impact of North Yorkshire Council's Home to School transport policy on families.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the fallout for parents and pupils of the council’s decision to restrict free school bus travel to only the closest school, rather than the catchment school continues to be become clearer, one boy's mum has explained how it affects her family.

The mother said that her son had been refused free school transport to his chosen school because his nearest school was a few metres further away than his preferred catchment option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy, who is from Kirk Hammerton, has been told that he can’t get free transport to King James in Knaresborough because it is 22 metres further away than the nearest school, Manor Church of England Academy York.

Ouseburn division Green Party councillor Arnold Warneken with the concerned mum. (Picture contributed)

The school is in another Local Authority area, and, because there is not enough demand for a bus at that school, a taxi would be required.

The council’s decision means that, while the majority of the child’s current primary class will go to one school, if the family wants free transport, the child will be separated and go to another one.

The perplexed mum said: “This may sound like a small difference - it’s roughly the length of a large bus – but it’s unreasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A key reason for choosing King James was so that my son remained with his social network of friends who were going to the school and had been offered free bus transport.

"This would have provided emotional security and reassurance.

"He is not old enough to travel independently, it is unsafe and inappropriate to expect him to do so.

"It’s adding significant stress and anxiety to an already difficult stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council chiefs have justified the change by saying home-to-school transport was costing the authority more than £50m a year – a figure which had doubled in six years.

And the council says the move will deliver savings of up to £4.2m a year at a time when it is facing severe financial constraints. Their views were echoed in April by Conservative councillor for the Brayton and Barlow division, Mark Crane, who said: “People still have the choice of which school to pick, what they do not have necessarily is free home-to-school transport.

“This is the start of making savings for the new North Yorkshire Council.

“The situation wasn’t hugely better under the previous administration, if I’m honest, but the extra money we’ve lost means we will have to make more difficult decisions over the next year or two in order to keep a balanced budget and not finish up like Birmingham, Bradford and a number of other councils."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The distraught mum has the support of the Green Party which has consistently warned over the last 12 months about the affect of the school bus rule change.

Ouseburn division Green councillor Arnold Warneken, who was born in Harrogate and went to St John Fisher School, said: "The line that North Yorkshire Council is taking is hardline and heartless.

“It’s also going to be extortionately expensive.

"The council will end up paying for this child to go to school by taxi instead of a place on a bus that is already running.

"It already spends £137,530 per day on taxis, as it is.”