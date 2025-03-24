Anxious Harrogate residents raise concerns as extreme rain causes flooding in a matter of minutes

Complaints have been raised by residents in the Knaresborough Road area of Harrogate over why flooding happened so quickly at the weekend over a single downpour.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council’s Highways department is to visit at least one area to check drainage gullies after last Saturday’s flash shower which saw torrential rain of scarcely 30 minutes have an unexpectedly big impact around Starbeck, in particular.

Residents quickly took to Facebook to contact Starbeck Residents Association about the temporary problems caused by the extreme weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area round Harrogate Railway FC’s ground was hit with Station View under water and impassable on foot or to cars for a matter of hours.

Flash downpour, flash flooding - Station View in Harrogate under water on Saturday. (Picture courtesy of Starbeck Residents Association)

The underpass at the railway station at Starbeck was also flooded.

Starbeck Residents' Association has pointed out that the drains in the underpass had previously been cleared a number of times in the past, though this did not stop the weekend’s flooding.

One resident who lives on Kingsley Road, which feeds into Knaresborough Road, says the events of the weekend highlight drainage failures in an area of major new house building developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Tremble said he was horrified to see water rising towards his house.

"During the torrential rain, the drains on Knaresborough Road could not take the volume; water was running like a river down the road.

"It was only a brief heavy downpour but Kingsley Road very quickly became a river,” said Mr Tremble.

“Then, to our horror, we saw the water was finding its way into our house at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has never happened in the 22 years we have lived here yet 30 minutes of heavy rain can get into our house despite ground rain gutters."

Mr Tremble passed on his concerns to Coun Chris Aldred, who represents High Harrogate and Kingsley division on North Yorkshire Council.

Coun Aldred contacted the local authority to urge a full investigation of the drains and gullies the full length of Kingsley Road.

North Yorkshire Council confirmed to Coun Aldred that a team would be visiting as soon as possible today to review the gullies and address any necessary sweeping.