Annual £170k 'levy' on Harrogate Spring Water should go to Harrogate say Lib Dems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate’s Lib Dems are calling for the annual £170,000 levy for the use of the “Harrogate” name by Harrogate Spring Water to be returned to the town and used for the public good.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats say, rather than being absorbed into the wider coffers of Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council, the levy paid by the bottled water giant should go to Harrogate Town Council for deployment in a new Harrogate Fund.

For years, Harrogate Spring Water has paid a levy amounting to 0.5% of its net sales for the use of the town’s name, a contribution which historically went to Harrogate Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following major local government reorganisation in 2023 and the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council, this revenue now goes directly to North Yorkshire Council.

Tom Gordon, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP, says the levy on Harrogate Spring Water should go to Harrogate itself. (Picture contributed)

Figures show that, for the financial year ending March 2024, Harrogate Spring Water made a payment of £176,806 to North Yorkshire Council.

The current initial budget for Harrogate Town Council is £362,000, meaning the addition of the Harrogate Spring Water levy would see a 48.84% increase in the new Town Council’s budget

Tom Gordon, Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP, met with Harrogate Spring Water last year, outlining his continued opposition to the destruction of Rotary Wood and talking about the future of the levy now that Harrogate is getting a town council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about fairness and accountability, “ said Mr Gordon.

"The people of Harrogate deserve to see the value of their town’s name reflected in investment in their community, not lost in the bureaucracy of a much larger council.

"I will be pressing the Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council to do the right thing and ensure this money supports the town that has helped build the Harrogate Spring Water brand.”

Edward Metcalfe, Liberal Democrat campaigner for Valley Gardens, said: “We’re calling for the creation of a new Harrogate Fund, managed locally, to receive and distribute this money in a way that benefits our town’s people and future."

Viv Poskitt, local GP and Liberal Democrat campaigner for St George’s, said: This modest levy deserves to be reinvested in Harrogate.”