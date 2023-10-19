Annual charity ball raises impressive £16,000 to help improve care services at Harrogate Neighbours

An annual charity ball hosted by Harrogate Neighbours at Rudding Park Hotel has raised an impressive £16,000 for the organisation.

The funds will be used to improve the outdoor sensory area at the newly formed Heath Lodge Community Haven care home in Boroughbridge.

Additional money will go towards a large iPad for residents to access sensory activities proven to improve wellbeing.

The is the sixth charity ball hosted by Harrogate Neighbours to not only raise funds, but raise awareness of the organisation and the services provided to older people living in the community.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “We’re on a mission to raise awareness of the care sector as a whole.

“We want to make sure it continues to provide the best possible care to older people now and in the future.

“Our annual ball is only possible thanks to the generosity and support we receive from local businesses, who in turn are helping us to raise the profile of care.

“Many of our services, including meals on wheels and activities, are only possible thanks to the amazing local volunteers, and as always we are thankful to them for their continued commitment.”

Over 150 guests enjoyed a ‘Night at the Theatre’ with entertainment from “Elton John”, live band the Downtowns and Harrogate Theatre Choir.

A four-course meal was served and delicious ice-cream by Northern Bloc was handed out in the interval.

Sponsors included Slingsby Gin, ISON Harrison, Andrew Bull Insurance, Pixel Builders, Razor Blue and Trusted Fire Inspections

Local businesses including Rudding Park, Philip Barker, owner of HRH Group and Harrogate Town Football Club all donated experiences – from spa days to gin tasting to the heavily supported auction.