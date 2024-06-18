Anniversary gig at Roosters Taproom in Harrogate for charity which does so much to empower people
Launched 12 months ago with the help of Harrogate musician Rufus Beckett of The Paper Waits, the Musical Empowerment event will include a set from dance DJ and producer Rory Hoy who hails from Knaresborough but is known across the UK.
Taking place at Roosters Tap Room on Hornbeam Park on Thursday, June 20 at 7pm, the anniversary event celebrates the success of the music, sensory and art workshops which are run by Empowered Living.
DJ Rory Rory, whose new collaborative album with electro punk band, Sir-Vere called Orbital Rocktronics Part 1 is garnering a lot of airplay on rock stations in the USA and BBC Airplay in the UK, will be on stage at 8:30pm.
The talented all-rounder has a busy summer ahead with appearances at KM Family Fest at Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon this Sunday, June 23, at Starbeck Festival in Harrogate on Saturday, July 6, Deer Shed Festival near Topcliffe on Friday, July 28 and Picnic In The Park in Knaresborough on Saturday, August 17.
His current music releases include a new single called Let Go! featuring Catherine Rannus on Division Bass Digital.
Hoy has also remixed classical compositions for advertising projects for a large organisation.
He recently appeared at Bed Fest at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough where he is a charity Ambassador.