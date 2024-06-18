Anniversary gig at Roosters Taproom in Harrogate for charity which does so much to empower people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A first year anniversary gig is to take place this week for a Harrogate music initiative which empowers people that are differently able to engage with and enrich the local community.

Launched 12 months ago with the help of Harrogate musician Rufus Beckett of The Paper Waits, the Musical Empowerment event will include a set from dance DJ and producer Rory Hoy who hails from Knaresborough but is known across the UK.

Taking place at Roosters Tap Room on Hornbeam Park on Thursday, June 20 at 7pm, the anniversary event celebrates the success of the music, sensory and art workshops which are run by Empowered Living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Rory Rory, whose new collaborative album with electro punk band, Sir-Vere called Orbital Rocktronics Part 1 is garnering a lot of airplay on rock stations in the USA and BBC Airplay in the UK, will be on stage at 8:30pm.

Taking place at Roosters Tap Room in Harrogate on Thursday, June 20 at 7pm, the Music Empowerment anniversary event will feature a set by DJ Rory Rory. (Picture contributed)

The talented all-rounder has a busy summer ahead with appearances at KM Family Fest at Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon this Sunday, June 23, at Starbeck Festival in Harrogate on Saturday, July 6, Deer Shed Festival near Topcliffe on Friday, July 28 and Picnic In The Park in Knaresborough on Saturday, August 17.

His current music releases include a new single called Let Go! featuring Catherine Rannus on Division Bass Digital.

Hoy has also remixed classical compositions for advertising projects for a large organisation.