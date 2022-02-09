Animator wins award

Former King James’s pupil Jess Cope, of Owl House Studios, picked up the Best Animation Music Video category with An Innocent Man.

Jess, 38, said of the video produced for singer/songwriter Yova: “The video is based on the well-known novel To Kill a Mockingbird and set in the 1930’s.

“The narrative depicts a father raising his two children and teaching them lessons about the harsh reality of adulthood and racial inequality.”

New York Animation Film Awards film festival aims to highlight the best in International animated entertainment.

It was established and managed by the film industry professionals of Cinematography Awards Foundation – CAWARDS.ORG

It encourages young filmmakers with judges evaluating the quality of film, creativity, and storytelling ability.

“Working mainly with traditional animation methods, our films have an enticingly tactile look and feel to them,” said Owl House producer John Cope.

“Working on a project from the initial concept through to the final delivery, we endeavour to stay true to the original idea whilst imbuing it with our own vision.

“With a talented team of artists, model makers and animators, everything we create, and produce has its own unique Owl House Studios style.”