Harrogate contestant Abi Kempley has narrowly missed out on a place in the Masterchef grand final, but still described her journey on the BBC cooking show as “one of the best experiences of my life”.

The 22-year-old, who works in sales for her family’s salads company, reached the final four after impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with her Asian-inspired dishes in previous rounds.

After jetting across the world for the culinary trip of a lifetime to Singapore for the first challenge of finals week, the contestants then had the honour of cooking for a table of top chefs at iconic restaurant Le Gavroche.

They worked under the watchful eye of chef Michel Roux Jr, who said: “This is the chance of a lifetime for the contestants, to be able to walk in the footsteps of so many great chefs.”

This year's Masterchef finalists. Pictured from the left are Chris Willoughby, Louise Lyons Macleod, Abi Kempley and Brin Pirathapan. Photo: BBC/Shine TV/Cody Burridge

Abi served the starter – poached scallop mousse on a julienne of vegetables and diced scallop, served with a Chartreuse liqueur veloute and a scallop coral tuile.

Chef Sat Bains, one of the invited guests, said: “That is delicious. I thought the mousse is incredible, it’s like velvet.”

Fellow chef Monica Galetti added: “It just melts in your mouth. I mean, hats off to them.”

Giving his verdict, Michel said: “It’s not easy to come into this kitchen and deliver, but they all did really well. The passion and the drive that they’ve got is absolutely fabulous.”

Masterchef judges John Torode, left, and Gregg Wallace, right, with Michel Roux Jr. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

Abi said: “The cook was one of the most stressful things that I’ve ever done in my entire life. But I’m feeling really good and really proud of myself.”

The contestants then returned to the Masterchef kitchen and were tasked with cooking a dish dedicated to someone very special to them.

Abi, who grew up in Harrogate but now lives in Leeds, decided to make her mum’s favourite three “picky bits” into one dish: sous vide salmon in lime oil, a red shrimp, cucumber and tomato ceviche, topped with black puffed rice, served with a cucumber, lime and coriander sorbet, and a mayonnaise, lime and chilli dressing split with a coriander oil.

She said: “My mum is just like my best friend, she really is.

Abi Kempley, who grew up in Harrogate, was one of this year's Masterchef finalists. Photo: BBC/Shine TV/Cody Burridge

“We do everything together and she’s been through so much, losing her daughter, my sister, passing away this time last year.

“Sticking together was obviously what kept us going through everything and my mum really helped out with all of that.

“She really is an inspiration to me and to everyone who knows her, so I just had to dedicate this whole thing to her as I definitely could not have done any of this without my mum.”

Gregg and John liked elements of her dish but criticised other aspects. And after concluding their deliberations, they decided that Abi would be the contestant leaving the competition.

Gregg said: “I would really like to see what happens to you next because you are an amazing talent for somebody so young. Well done.”

Reflecting on her time on the show, Abi said: “Obviously a little bit gutting to be going home at this stage, so close, but the whole competition has been a challenge from start to finish.