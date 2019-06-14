Amazing support for Harrogate's Pride in Diversity day

Fantastic support for Harrogate's Pride in Diversity tomorrow has come from an unusual source.

Harrogate Film Society, one of the north’s biggest film clubs, is showing these days that it is about more than just showing great movies.

Victoria Shopping Centre which has been specially lit up to show support for Harrogate's Pride in Diversity day.



Having already established a reputation in recent years for its outreach programme and pop-up screenings in unusual settings, the society is now taking a lead in events promoting understanding and awareness.

Its new approach has seen HFS become a member of the planning committee for Pride in Diversity day (PID) in Harrogate tomorrow, Saturday, June 15, when it will be organising special events.

Paula Stott, the society’s vice chair said: “We are totally committed to the idea that film can not only entertain and engage, but it can also help audiences to develop understanding and appreciation of other people’s experiences. “



This weekend’s Harrogate Film Society Pride in Diversity screenings will be:

Saturday, June 15: children’s film based on a young boy with a serious facial disfigurement attending school, Harrogate Library, 10am.

Sunday, June 16: The ever-popular, classic,The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert (15) at Harrogate’s Everyman cinema, 4pm.

And it’s taken the same approach to Harrogate’s Refugee Week which starts next Monday.

Tony Thorndike, chair of Harrogate Film Society, said: “I am thrilled that HFS is part of this innovative partnership, which is using cinema and the arts to broaden and extend awareness of and empathy with the refugee experience.”

The opening event will be a screening by HFS of the multi-award winning Lebanese film Capernaum (PG) at Harrogate Odeon on June 17 at 5.45pm.

The HFS’s Refugee Week screenings continue with Three Mothers in Harrogate Studio Theatre next Thursday, June 20 at 7.45pm.



All events in refugee week are the result of a partnership between, Harrogate Borough council, The Refugee Council, Harrogate District Of Sanctuary, Harrogate Mercer Gallery and Harrogate Film Society.

As well as the parade and events in the Valley Gardens, Pride in Diversity day has been celebrated by Victoria Shopping Centre which has been specially lit up to show support.

