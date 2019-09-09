Amazing new art installation in Valley Gardens to be 're-done' in Harrogate

A revised version of a stylish new 'Angel of the North style' art installation in Harrogate's Valley Gardens is being created in time for the official unveiling after a spelling mistake was spotted in the original.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said “The error had been picked up and is being corrected before the formal ‘switch-on’.

The word 'sulpher' visible as part of the stylish new art installation to welcome the UCI Road World Championhips.

"The sculpture is an amazing piece of work which is already generating a lot of interest and excitement.”

The new sculpture is built of fashionable rusty-looking steel and is located in the middle of the Valley Gardens behind the vintage band stand.



Standing nine foot tall, approximately, the design is modern and of the moment.



Reportedly, it also lights up at night to beautiful and spectacular effect.

Harrogate International Festivals believe the new artwork will be a real asset to the town and say they are completely on top of the situation.

A spokesman for Harrogate International Festivals said: “We were aware of the mistake before its installation, but due to the amazing artists we are working with - and their international commitments coupled with the recent weather hold ups - we had to install it when we did.

“It is still in the commissioning phase – which includes a rigorous testing of the lighting and the fitting a domed top – and this is when the correction has been scheduled to take place.”



Consisting of a web of words associated with Harrogate's spa water heritage, the only problem is the spelling of one of the word used several times.

Rather than saying 'sulphur', it says 'sulpher'.

Today, covers had been put on the installation in the Valley Gardens as visitors walked round it.

