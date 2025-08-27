Amazing Harrogate Heritage Open Days set to throw the spotlight on town's cultural gems

Harrogate is about to throw open the doors of some of its greatest historic gems and it’s all for free.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running for 10 days every September, Heritage Open Days (HODs) is England’s largest festival of history and culture.

Coordinated locally by Harrogate Civic Society, it will offer up rare – and free – access to heritage events and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Harrogate Heritage Open Days will include 23 venues and events across the district offering free entry over the 10-day festival.

Harrogate Heritage Open Days 2025 highlight - Enjoy an adventure exploring the caves and tunnels of How Stean Gorge. (Picture contributed)

An eclectic mix of tours, talks, walks, exhibitions, music and buildings, some not normally open to the public, mostly with experts on hand. It’s a chance for all of us to see hidden places and try out new experiences.

This year’s feast of culture will take place at from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 21 and will feature Harrogate’s Valley Gardens, The Harrogate Club and the Harrogate Odeon.

Mike Newby, Chair of Harrogate Civic Society, said: "It gives me great pleasure to give the Society’s wholehearted support to Harrogate’s contribution to England’s largest festival of history and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harrogate Civic Society celebrates the area’s heritage all year round but September is particularly important as it is a time when we can delve even deeper into what has made the town what it is today."

Mike Newby, Chair of Harrogate Civic Society, right, with The Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Chris Aldred. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Heritage Open Days 2025: Top Ten Highlights

1 Bilton Historical Society are presenting ‘Second World War Bilton’ to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ day.

2 West Park Centre in Harrogate is hosting an exhibition about Claude Verity, the Harrogate resident who brought the world ‘Talking Pictures’ six years before the release of The Jazz Singer.

3 Take an adventure exploring the caves and tunnels of How Stean Gorge.

Harrogate Heritage Open Days 2025 highlight - Go behind the scenes at the Harrogate Odeon. (Picture contributed)

4 Ripley Village Historic Walkabout.

5 A Heritage Walk on the Duchy Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Nidderdale Museum in Pateley Bridge is showcasing Dales life.

7 Harrogate Theatre is offering free guided tours of one of Harrogate’s cultural gems.

8 All Saints’ Church in Spofforth will offer the opportunity to climb the 15th century tower and see the 200-year-old clock in the bell ringing chamber.

9 St Wilfrid’s Church in South Stainley is hosting an exhibition on the architectural features of the church and the history of the village plus a flower festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Learn about the history of Pateley Bridge Playhouse with ‘turn up’ back-stage tours.

Harrogate Civic Society was established in 1971 as part of the nationwide Civic Society movement.

After more than 50 years, it remains committed to celebrating the town’s architectural and social history, to contributing to discussions about how the town is developed, and to ensuring that Harrogate both retains the best of its historic character and embraces the future.

This year’s Harrogate Heritage Open Days will see the introduction of new guided walks plus the return of some popular routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These will include: A Heritage Walk on the Duchy Estate, New Park Heritage Walk, Valley Gardens Walk, Ripley Village Historic Walkabout, and Pannal Heritage Walk.

All of these are bookable via the HOD website.

There is also the chance to explore some historic Victorian churches, such as Harrogate Baptist Church, Our Lady Immaculate and St Robert's Church, St Peter’s Church and Wesley Chapel.

For full details of events nationally, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

For updates on Harrogate events, visit www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/events