All you need to know about this weekend's Leeds Festival starring Chappell Roan and Travis Scott

Leeds Festival is off and running as the expected crowd of 70,000 experiences a world class line-up of music acts this bank holiday weekend – and we’ve got all the essential information.

Running from today, Friday, August 22 to Monday, August 24, the giant music extravaganza at Bramham Park near Leeds, features big names including singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, rapper Travis Scott and modern rockers Bring Me The Horizon.

Leeds Festival 2025: Full line-up

Friday, August 22

Main Stage

Demae

Songer

Waterparks

Sea Girls

Suki Waterhouse

Amyl & the sniffers

Trippie Redd

D-Block Europe

Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

Lyvia

Late Night Drive Home

Del Water Gap

Leigh-Anne

Girl’s Don’t Sync

Lancey Foux

DJ EZ

Sammy Virji

BL3SS

Millie Cotton

DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

Aviva

Bartees Strange

Balu Brigada

Nell Mescal

Skye Newman

Antony Szmierek

Luvcat

Matilda Mann

Good Kid

Nieve Ella

The Dare

For the Nightcrawlers

Face Down

BBC Introducing

Amie Blu

Déyyess

EV

MCXXNE

Niki Kini

Indoor Foxes

Wench!

Cliffords

JD Cliffe

Saturday, August 23

Main Stage

Red Rum Club

Alessi Rose

The Royston Club

Bloc Party

Wallows

The Kooks

Chappell Roan

Hozier

Chevron Stage

Good Health Good Wealth

Charlotte Plank

Badger

Nemzzz

Still Woozy

Soft Play

Rudim3ntal

AJ Tracey

C100

Badger

DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

Any Young Mechanic

Glixen

Jasmine.4.T

Been Stellar

Sofia Isella

Snayx

The Linda Lindas

Heartworms

Mannequin P***y

High Vis

The Chats

Pop Never Dies

Fuzz Club

BBC Introducing

Chanel Yates

Ashley Singh

Jack Dean

Overpass

Artio

Phoebe Green

Charles

Enna

Girl Group

Sunday, August 24

Main Stage

VOILÁ

Lambrini Girls

South Arcade

Good Neighbours

Royel Otis

Conan Gray

Enter Shikari

Limp Bizkit

Bring Me the Horizon

Chevron Stage

James and the Cold Gun

Blanco

Issey Cross

Pozer

Example

Pale Waves

Bakar

Wunderhorse

Jazzy

Becky Hill

Jeremiah Asiamah

DJ Battle

Festival Republic Stage

Sunday (1994)

Rifle

Mouth Culture

Origami Angel

Ecca Vandal

Vlure

Balming Tiger

House of Protection

Bilmuri

Snow Strippers

Uprawr

BBC Introducing

Nadia

Unpeople

The Pill

Leo

VIC

Finn Forster

Eville

Keo

Mudi Sama

Leeds Festival 2025: Items banned from the main arena

Alcohol for personal consumption

(You cannot bring your own alcohol into the main arena, which is a very strict rule enforced at the festival.)

Audio Recorders

Bags larger than A4 size

Camping Equipment, including cutlery, tin openers (Leatherman-style multi tools are not permitted)

Cans

Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers

Cool Bags/Boxes (if for personal use)

Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass).

*Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena

Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans

Flags

Flat-based cooking stoves (fuel limited to a maximum of 1L per stove and only gas canisters of 250mls or less)

Gas canisters for cooking stoves (250ml or less), Fuel is limited to a maximum of 1L per stove

Gazebos

Perfume and make-up (over 100ml)

Selfie Sticks

Umbrellas (including Golf Umbrellas)

Leeds Festival 2025: Shuttle Buses from city centre

First Bus will be providing transport from the city centre to Bramham Park.

During the day, buses run very frequently, often every 15-20 minutes or so, particularly in the morning and early afternoon as festival-goers arrive

The shuttle service to Leeds Festival will picks up from Sovereign Square, Sovereign Street, Leeds LS1 4PB.

The easiest way to get tickets for the Leeds Festival shuttle service is to download the First Bus app (Android/iOS), choose Leeds as your location, select “Tickets”, then “Buy,” and the range of tickets will be available to purchase under the “Promotions” section.

For more information, visit: https://www.leedsfestival.com/lineup/#poster