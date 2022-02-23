Consumers can bag eggs, plain white flour, semi-skimmed milk, caster sugar, lemon juice, chocolate spreads, strawberries, golden syrup and blueberries for a pocket pleasing £2.69 per person this Shrove Tuesday, proving shoppers don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a flipping good feast.

In comparison, M&S customers will pay 1.5 times more than if they shopped at Aldi.

If that wasn’t all, the retailer is launching a brand new range of spreads just in time for Pancake Day, including mouth-watering new peanut butter flavours, and Cadbury chocolate spreads – all less than £2.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is cheapest supermarket for Pancake Day ingredients at an in-crepe-able £2.69 per person

Or for those looking for their chocolate pancake fix, there’s a delicious trio of Cadbury Spreads (£1.99, 400g) to choose from - Caramel, Dairy Milk and Crunchy.

Shoppers can top their sweet treats with a handful of Aldi’s Everyday Essentials Blueberries (89p, 125g) and sliced Everyday Essentials Strawberries (£1.69, 227g) to create the ultimate tasty brunch.