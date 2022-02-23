Aldi is cheapest supermarket for Pancake Day ingredients at an in-crepe-able £2.69 per person
Families who are looking to cut costs might be interested to know that Aldi is the cheapest supermarket for pancake ingredients.
Consumers can bag eggs, plain white flour, semi-skimmed milk, caster sugar, lemon juice, chocolate spreads, strawberries, golden syrup and blueberries for a pocket pleasing £2.69 per person this Shrove Tuesday, proving shoppers don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a flipping good feast.
In comparison, M&S customers will pay 1.5 times more than if they shopped at Aldi.
If that wasn’t all, the retailer is launching a brand new range of spreads just in time for Pancake Day, including mouth-watering new peanut butter flavours, and Cadbury chocolate spreads – all less than £2.
Or for those looking for their chocolate pancake fix, there’s a delicious trio of Cadbury Spreads (£1.99, 400g) to choose from - Caramel, Dairy Milk and Crunchy.
Shoppers can top their sweet treats with a handful of Aldi’s Everyday Essentials Blueberries (89p, 125g) and sliced Everyday Essentials Strawberries (£1.69, 227g) to create the ultimate tasty brunch.
Aldi’s NEW Grandessa Peanut Butters and Cadbury Spreads are available in store and online now.