Aldi is cheapest supermarket for Pancake Day ingredients at an in-crepe-able £2.69 per person

Families who are looking to cut costs might be interested to know that Aldi is the cheapest supermarket for pancake ingredients.

By Gemma Jimmison
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:50 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:52 pm

Consumers can bag eggs, plain white flour, semi-skimmed milk, caster sugar, lemon juice, chocolate spreads, strawberries, golden syrup and blueberries for a pocket pleasing £2.69 per person this Shrove Tuesday, proving shoppers don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a flipping good feast.

In comparison, M&S customers will pay 1.5 times more than if they shopped at Aldi.

If that wasn’t all, the retailer is launching a brand new range of spreads just in time for Pancake Day, including mouth-watering new peanut butter flavours, and Cadbury chocolate spreads – all less than £2.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Aldi is cheapest supermarket for Pancake Day ingredients at an in-crepe-able £2.69 per person

Read More

Read More
Recycling wheelie bins set to be trialled in Harrogate district

Or for those looking for their chocolate pancake fix, there’s a delicious trio of Cadbury Spreads (£1.99, 400g) to choose from - Caramel, Dairy Milk and Crunchy.

Shoppers can top their sweet treats with a handful of Aldi’s Everyday Essentials Blueberries (89p, 125g) and sliced Everyday Essentials Strawberries (£1.69, 227g) to create the ultimate tasty brunch.

Aldi’s NEW Grandessa Peanut Butters and Cadbury Spreads are available in store and online now.

AldiCadbury