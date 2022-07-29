Aldborough and Boroughbridge agricultural show success

Organisers said that the show, held at Newby Hall near Ripon, saw more than 3,000 visitors enjoying the annual celebration of farming and rural life.

Aldborough & Boroughbridge Show chairman Catherine Park Peyton said: “I’ve been involved with the show since 2005 and can honestly say that this year’s show was the best ever.

“Built on tradition and with generations of families exhibiting and attending, I am grateful for everyone’s support, especially our sponsors, the Newby Hall team and the Compton family for the use of the magnificent parkland setting.”

The traditional family event showcases the best of Yorkshire produce, crafts and livestock as well as farming and the countryside and welcomed visitors from as far away as Kent.

There were a bumper number of competition entries in the sheep, cattle and heavy horse classes, including the Great Yorkshire Show champion, and the dog classes proved very popular.

The horticulture tent also saw some keen competition, especially in the floral display, scones and Victoria sandwich categories.

The show returned after an enforced two-year break because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: “We were delighted to host the Aldborough & Boroughbridge Show again after a two-year break.