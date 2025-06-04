Ahead of the first anniversary of opening Kemps Bookstore in Wetherby has some exciting events

An independent book shop in Wetherby is looking back at its first amazing year under owners who have taken their love of books and made a real impact in the community.

Since Kemps opened its new book shop in Wetherby at the end of August 2024 it has fostered a “soothing place of escapism” for customers while taking part in events such as Wetherby Arts Festival which help create a thriving town centre.

Liz Kemp already runs a successful book shop in Malton and she and Jonathan Wurr have recreated its special character in Wetherby.

"Jonathan and I were so thrilled to open a new bookshop here," said Liz Kemp.

"This is home territory for both of us.

"I was brought up in Bramham and The Wetherby Bookshop was the first bookshop I remember visiting as a child.

"The new shop has a special place in my heart.

"We have brilliant team, many of whom have transitioned from the previous Wetherby bookshop.

"The reception from the community has been nothing short of amazing.

"We are so thrilled to be part of Wetherby’s vibrant High Street.”

Now that Kemps in Wetherby is ready to celebrate its first anniversary, its owners are intent on embracing Wetherby’s art scene even more.

The shop is planning two major events for July and August at The Engine Shed in Wetherby.

The first will feature Alison Weir, a renowned historian of the Tudor era and author of the acclaimed Six Tudor Queens series, who visited the Malton shop last year.

She will be celebrating the release of her new book, The Cardinal, a historical retelling of the turbulent life of Thomas Wolsey.

The second will see Elodie Harper, the bestselling author of the Wolf Den Trilogy, set in ancient Pompeii, will join Kemps for the launch of her latest novel, Boudicca’s Daughter.

Liz Kemp said: “We always strive to create a soothing ambience and place of escapism, with a seating area upstairs to settle with a takeaway coffee, browse some nooks, contribute to a jigsaw, or chat with our enthusiastic team.”

For more information, visit: www.kempsgeneralstore.co.uk