Afternoon tea date for first fundraiser

Newly formed Wetherby BHF fundraising group is to hold its first fundraiser for the heart charity next month.

The volunteers will host an afternoon tea at East Keswick Village Hall on Wednesday July 24, starting at 1pm with a 40s fashion demonstration with Lucy Adlington of History Wardrobe.

There will also be clothing, candle, jewellery and skin care stalls in attendance.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, there are around 670,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases and 1 in 4 people die.

Fundraising Manager Stephanie Jones is ‘thrilled’ about the upcoming event.

“The group in Wetherby are great and the afternoon tea event is a brilliant way to enjoy an afternoon with friends and help raise vital funds for British Heart Foundation. I’m really looking forward to the event.”

Tickets, £20, from Janita phone 01937 573923 or Elaine 01937 574394.