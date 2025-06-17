Afternoon concert in Darley with star of Channel 4’s The Piano, Duncan Goodwin

Duncan Goodwin and wife Fran.

Duncan Goodwin made waves in 2023, when, at the age of 81, living with Alzheimer’s Disease, he became a finalist in Channel 4’s popular series The Piano.

Since then he has been sought after as a performer, and has used his newfound fame to raise awareness and funds for local charity Dementia Forward.

This July, Duncan, along with his wife and singing companion Fran, are joining forces with the In Harmony choir to perform a summer concert.

This special event will take place in Darley Memorial Hall on Saturday July 5, from 2pm and 4pm, and refreshments will be served.

A star of Channel 4’s The Piano reality TV show who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago has played a charity gig in Harrogate.

Earlier this year, Goodwin and his wife Fran entertained residents from Harrogate Neighbours and Vida Healthcare.

Raising funds for Harrogate-based charity, Dementia Forward, the concert saw Duncan perform with Fran, a singer-songwriter, at Vida Court care home at Beckwith Head Road in Harrogate.

Goodwin, who has played the piano since the age of four, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021.

Tickets for the Darley concert are £10 and can be purchased via the Dementia Forward website, www.dementiaforward.org.uk/events/ or by calling 01765 601224.

For dementia support across North Yorkshire, visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk or call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592.