After a summer of management upheaval a popular Harrogate fish and chip shop is trading again

By Graham Chalmers
Published 27th Oct 2025, 11:20 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 11:20 GMT
A Harrogate fish and chip shop has reopened ending a debate about the mystery of what had happened to it over the summer.

Located at 12 High Street in Starbeck, after opening in 2021, things went quiet at Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop.

The lights were out and the fryer went cold for weeks on end at the popular chip shop on the corner of Stonefall Avenue and Knaresborough Road.

It seems it was all part of a change of management at the small Yorkshire chain which also boasted branches in Harrogate town centre and Jennyfields.

Serving customers once more - Located at 12 High Street in Starbeck, Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop has reopened. (Picture contributed)

Now, Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop in Starbeck has reopened and is serving customers again.

Labelled as the street with the "highest number of chip shops in Harrogate”, Knaresborough Road also has two other chip shops – Portside Fish & Chips at 52 High Street and Yorkies Fish and Chips at 65 Knaresborough Road.

