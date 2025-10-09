Actor 'chanced her luck' at audition for new Knaresborough show and it paid off
Running at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough from Wednesday, October 15 to Saturday, October 18, the latest version of Willy Russell’s iconic play will see Laura Kennedy taking on the role made famous in the film version by Julie Waters, while Daniel Brown will step into Michael Caine’s shoes.
"After graduating from a theatre studies course 15 years ago, I soon took up nurse training and left theatre behind,” said Laura.
”But, after a chance conversation with a member of the Knaresborough Players, I was invited to audition for last year’s pantomime, Puss in Boots.
"I had such a wonderful time playing Puss, that I decided to chance my luck in the Rita audition.”
The narrative of Educating Rita begins when married hairdresser Rita enrols on a university course to expand her horizons.
Her tutor Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drunk, who’s less than enthusiastic about taking Rita on.
But, when these two people come together, they soon realise how much they have to teach each other.
For her fellow actor in this two-hander, Daniel Brown, the new show is also a big step, albeit a very exciting one.
"I haven’t acted as one of the main leads in a straight play before,” he said, “so this is a a significant moment.”
Tickets are available from: https://www.frazertheatre.co.uk/events/educating-rita-on-15-10-2025